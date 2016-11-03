Philm release first track since Dave Lombardo departure

Philm have released a lyric video for their new track The Seventh Sun.

It’s the first material from the band since drummer Dave Lombardo walked away in January this year, saying he’d dissolved the band in the process.

But in September, vocalist and guitarist Gerry Nestler issued a statement saying “the reports of our demise have been greatly exaggerated” and vowed the band would continue.

He’s joined in the lineup by Pancho Tomaselli and Anderson Quintero – and they’re planning on releasing a 10-inch vinyl EP in early 2017.

Nestler tells Revolver: “We’ve just licensed the artwork for the EP and are getting everything ready for the pressing plant but we won’t have copies available until the new year.

“At the same time, we wanted to give the fans a taste of what’s to come, so we decided to leak a track. The Seventh Sun is one of the last things we recorded in Los Angeles with engineer and producer Chris Sorem prior to our move to the East Coast.

“I think the cut is proof positive that Philm is as vital and strong as ever and that we’ve made a smooth transition with Anderson on board. The EP is a continuation of what we’ve done musically on our first two full-length albums but at the same time, we’re not shying away from exploring new ground.”

He continues: “The song Time Burner will probably throw some people for a loop because it’s a very jazz oriented piano-based piece, something we’ve never done within the framework of this band but can do now with Anderson on drums.”

Further details on Philm’s new EP will be revealed in due course.

Philm: Fire From The Evening Sun