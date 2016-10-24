Bring Me The Horizon want ‘weirder’ sound on next album

Bring Me The Horizon hope to “push it a bit weirder” on their next album, according to Oli Sykes.

Though they took a different direction on their latest work That’s The Spirit, the frontman admits they still remained in their comfort zone when making the record.

He tells NME: “People thought That’s The Spirit was a very polished pop rock album – it’s not. I think it’s inventive and unique, but it’s still safe in a way. We knew the songs were going to connect well with people. Next time I think we want to push it a bit weirder. Who knows?”

Sykes says they might experiment with “a darker, dance-y kind of sound” on their next album – which he says could translate well to live shows. But he says the band will probably take “at least a good month” off before they begin writing again.

He adds: “It’s been an intense year for us, and not just in professional terms but like personal too. Some of the band have had a lot on their plates and stuff. We do enjoy writing organically and letting something happen, but we’ve been working pretty relentlessly for the last album.

“We need to maybe take a break. Jordan’s got a kid now, people have got families and stuff. We need to take a bit of time to chill out and then really get hungry to write again.

“It’s going to be a tough one because we never want to write the same album again. I don’t even know what it’s going to sound like, but it’s going to sound different.”

Bring Me The Horizon will kick off their UK tour with a Halloween show at London’s O2 Arena with Enter Shikari, Don Broco and Basement.

Oct 31: London O2 Arena, UK

Nov 01: Bournemouth BIC, UK

Nov 02: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Nov 04: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena, UK

Nov 05: London O2 Arena, UK

Nov 06: Sheffield Arena, UK

Nov 08: Manchester Arena, UK

Nov 09: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Nov 12: Brussels Forest National, Belgium

Nov 13: Amsterdam Heineken Music Hall, Netherlands

Nov 15: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Nov 16: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Nov 17: Bochum RuhrCongress, Germany

Nov 18: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Nov 20: Copenhagen Falconer Theatre, Denmark

Nov 22: Helsinki Ice Hall, Finland

Nov 23: Tallinn Saku Suurhall, Estonia

Nov 25: Stockholm Hovet, Sweden

Nov 26: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Love And Hate: The Irresistible Rise Of Bring Me The Horizon