Bring Me The Horizon launch Doomed live video

Bring Me The Horizon have released their orchestrated performance of Doomed from upcoming charity DVD Live At The Royal Albert Hall.

It’s to be launched on December 2, with all proceeds going towards the Teenage Cancer Trust.

They recorded their performance at the iconic London venue in April this year, and it’ll be made available in a variety of collectable formats.

Frontman Oli Sykes this week reported that the band were planning to make the follow-up to last year’s album That’s The Spirit “darker” and more “dancey” than previous outings.

He said: “People thought That’s The Spirit was a very polished pop rock album – it’s not. I think it’s inventive and unique, but it’s still safe in a way. We knew the songs were going to connect well with people. Next time I think we want to push it a bit weirder. Who knows?”

Bring Me The Horizon launch a European tour at London’s O2 Arena on October 31, with Enter Shikari, Don Broco and Basement. Full dates below.

Oct 31: London O2 Arena, UK

Nov 01: Bournemouth BIC, UK

Nov 02: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Nov 04: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena, UK

Nov 05: London O2 Arena, UK

Nov 06: Sheffield Arena, UK

Nov 08: Manchester Arena, UK

Nov 09: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Nov 12: Brussels Forest National, Belgium

Nov 13: Amsterdam Heineken Music Hall, Netherlands

Nov 15: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Nov 16: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Nov 17: Bochum RuhrCongress, Germany

Nov 18: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Nov 20: Copenhagen Falconer Theatre, Denmark

Nov 22: Helsinki Ice Hall, Finland

Nov 23: Tallinn Saku Suurhall, Estonia

Nov 25: Stockholm Hovet, Sweden

Nov 26: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

