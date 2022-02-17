That controversial Ed Sheeran/Bring Me The Horizon version of Bad Habits has dropped

Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon have released their version of the former's Bad Habits, the song with which they opened last week's Brits Awards show.

“I really enjoyed the show last week and I think people will really like the new version," says Sheeran. "Excited to get it out x”

“From receiving the email asking whether we’d like to open the brits with Ed Sheeran to us chatting and bouncing ideas to rehearsing and then performing and now releasing, this has needless to say been pretty mental, adds BMTH's Oli Sykes. "But we are all about pushing the boundaries of our own and other genres, so this felt like the perfect challenge."

The Sheeran/BMTH collaboration was the latest in a long line of unlikely BRITs partnerships, ranging from 1998's bewildering conjunction of lightweight Scottish rockers Texas with Wu-Tang Clan member Method Man, and the 1992 union between dance music mavericks The KLF and crust veterans Extreme Noise Terror.

The original version of Bad Habits spent 11 consecutive weeks at the top of the UK chart after it was released in June last year, becoming the longest-running No.1 single of 2021. It's also been streamed over 900,000,000 times on Spotify.

Last month Bring Me The Horizon released an instrumental cover of Moon Over The Castle, the theme from PlayStation game Gran Turismo. It's taken from the soundtrack to Gran Turismo 7, which is released on March 4.

In other news, Dennington Parish Council have granted Sheeran permission to build a burial chamber on his spectacular 'Sheeranville' estate in Suffolk, overcoming objections from one of his neighbours.