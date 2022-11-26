Bow down to Pharaoh Eddie with this 37% late Black Friday saving on an Iron Maiden Powerslave Funko Pop

Even in a genre as theatrically inclined as heavy metal, Iron Maiden stand head-and-shoulders above just about everyone else when it comes to iconic looks. Naturally, that makes them a perfect fit for Funko Pop! treatment, just about every iteration of Eddie in the band's history available in cute, collectible form.

Whether you're just starting a collection or looking to fill some gaps, Amazon are offering a huge 37% saving on the Iron Maiden Powerslave Funko (opens in new tab) for US shoppers looking to grab a canny bargain, knocking the price down to just $15.80.

Depicting band mascot Eddie as a Pharaoh, Powerslave was released on September 3 1984 and cemented Iron Maiden as one of 80s metal's biggest stars, the band embracing massive concepts and prog songwriting for a true heavy metal epic.

Now you can own a little bit of that history with the Funko Pop! not only giving you a collectible figurine of Eddie, but a print of Powerslave's iconic cover art and a protective case for your display needs.

