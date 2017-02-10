Blackfield release From 44 To 48 lyric video

Blackfield have released a lyric video for their new track From 44 To 48.

The song appears on Aviv Geffen and Steven Wilson’s new album Blackfield V, which was released today (February 10) via Kscope Records.

Wilson says of the track: “Even though I don’t really write songs with specific projects in mind, as soon as I wrote this one I knew it was for Blackfield.

“From 44 To 48 is a song about growing older and letting go of dreams.”

Blackfield V was written and recorded over the space of 18 months in both Israel and England. The 13 songs are said to be linked to form “a flowing 45 minute ocean themed song cycle.”

Joining Wilson and Geffen on the album are drummer Tomer Z and keyboardist Eran Mitelman, while string arrangements are performed by the London Session Orchestra.

The Blackfield V cover

Blackfield V tracklist

A Drop In The Ocean Family Man How Was Your Ride? We’ll Never Be Apart Sorrys Life Is An Ocean Lately October The Jackal Salt Water Undercover Heart Lonely Soul From 44 to 48

