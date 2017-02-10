Trending

Blackfield release From 44 To 48 lyric video

By () Prog  

Watch lyric video for From 44 To 48 - taken from Aviv Geffen and Steven Wilson’s new album Blackfield V

Blackfield
Blackfield

Blackfield have released a lyric video for their new track From 44 To 48.

The song appears on Aviv Geffen and Steven Wilson’s new album Blackfield V, which was released today (February 10) via Kscope Records.

Wilson says of the track: “Even though I don’t really write songs with specific projects in mind, as soon as I wrote this one I knew it was for Blackfield.

From 44 To 48 is a song about growing older and letting go of dreams.”

Blackfield V was written and recorded over the space of 18 months in both Israel and England. The 13 songs are said to be linked to form “a flowing 45 minute ocean themed song cycle.”

Joining Wilson and Geffen on the album are drummer Tomer Z and keyboardist Eran Mitelman, while string arrangements are performed by the London Session Orchestra.

The Blackfield V cover

The Blackfield V cover

Blackfield V tracklist

  1. A Drop In The Ocean
  2. Family Man
  3. How Was Your Ride?
  4. We’ll Never Be Apart
  5. Sorrys
  6. Life Is An Ocean
  7. Lately
  8. October
  9. The Jackal
  10. Salt Water
  11. Undercover Heart
  12. Lonely Soul
  13. From 44 to 48

Blackfield:

See more Prog news