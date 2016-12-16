Blackfield tease album V with Steven Wilson and Aviv Geffen

Steven Wilson and Aviv Geffen have released a three-track teaser for their forthcoming album, Blackfield V.

The promo features songs Family Man, Sorrys and How Was Your Ride from the record, which launches on February 10, 2017. Listen to it below.

The Porcupine Tree producer and Israeli songwriter announced their record earlier this year, which marked Wilson’s return after he’d departed in 2014. He described the work as “a return to the full partnership that made the first two albums such firm favourites with fans.”

The lineup is rounded out by drummer Tomer Z and keyboardist Eran Mitelman on the record, while the string sections were performed by the London Session Orchestra.

Blackfield V was written and recorded over 18 months between Israel and England, and features 13 “linked songs that form a flowing 45 minute ocean themed song cycle.” It’s said to be “a powerful journey through catchy melodies, lush arrangements, and stunning production, with legendary producer and engineer Alan Parsons working on three of the album’s key tracks.”

The album is now available for pre-order.

Wilson recorded his own version of Rush song The Twilight Zone for the newly launched 40th anniversary edition of their classic album 2112.

Blackfield V artwork

Blackfield V tracklist

A Drop In The Ocean Family Man How Was Your Ride? We’ll Never Be Apart Sorrys Life Is An Ocean Lately October The Jackal Salt Water Undercover Heart Lonely Soul From 44 to 48

Blackfield: