Tesseract, Sikth, Tricot for ArcTanGent 2017

Another 10 artists have been added to this year’s ArcTanGent bill.

Explosions In The Sky and Converge had been previously announced as headliners at the UK festival, which will take place in Bristol on August 17-19.

Now organisers have confirmed that Tesseract, Sikth, Tricot, Bossk, Employed To Serve, Lost In Kiev, Gug, Strobes, The Physics House Band and Wot Gorilla? will also take to the stage over the three day event.

ArcTanGent is described as the “ultimate music festival for connoisseurs of math-rock, post-rock, noise-rock, alt-rock and everything in between” and has seen bands including Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Russian Circles, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Deafheaven, Mono and 65daysofstatic perform in previous years.

Tickets for ArcTanGent 2017 are now on sale, including day passes and camping options. More than 70 bands will play over four stages, while other entertainment will also be provided, including a silent disco.

For more, visit the festival’s official website.

ArcTanGent 2017 lineup so far

Explosions In The Sky

Converge

Tesseract

Sikth

Tricot

Bossk

Employed To Serve

Lost In Kiev

Gug

Strobes

The Physics House Band

Wot Gorilla?

