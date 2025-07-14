Steven Wilson to release 10th anniversary coloured vinyl double vinyl edition of Hand. Cannot. Erase.

Steven Wilson is to release a double-vinyl 10th anniversary edition of his acclaimed 2015 album Hand. Cannot. Erase. in pink and purple splatter vinyl, through the Transmission label on August 15.

The new version features new audio that has been remastered at half-speed at Abbey Road Studios.

Hand. Cannot. Erase. was Wilson's fourth solo album, and along with its predecessor, 2013's The Raven That Refused To Sing (And Other Stories), remains one of his most popular concept albums, inspired by inspired by Carol Morley’s acclaimed 2011 documentary Dreams Of A Life which told the true story of Joyce Carol Vincent - a young woman who died unnoticed in her London flat and wasn’t discovered for over two years.

“The basic story, or concept of the record – it’s about a woman growing up, who goes to live in the city, very isolated, and she disappears one day and no one notices," Wilson explains. "There’s more to it than that. Now, what’s really interesting about this story is that your initial reaction... is, ‘Ah, little old bag lady that no one notices, no one cares about.’ She wasn’t like that. She was young, she was popular, she was attractive, she had many friends, she had family, but for whatever reason, nobody missed her for three years."

Hand. Cannot. Erase. was Wilson's most successful solo album to that point, reaching No. 13 in the UK album charts. At the time Prog said of the album, "Hand. Cannot. Erase. is as expansive as Wilson might have ever been and more concise than he’s ever been before."

Hand. Cannot. Erase. was recorded at London’s AIR Studios with a stellar lineup of musicians: Guthrie Govan (guitar), Adam Holzman (keyboards), Nick Beggs (bass/stick), and Marco Minnemann (drums).

Pre-order Hand. Cannot. Erase..

