Black Rebel Motorcycle Club share Little Thing Gone Wild video

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club have shared a video for their new track Little Thing Gone Wild.

It’s the latest material from their upcoming album Wrong Creatures, which will launch on January 12. Last month, the band revealed the song Haunt.

Vocalist and bassist Robert Levon Been says: “We are truly an island – come hell or high water, so it’s usually best to dress accordingly. Though I’m not sure what the proper attire is when drowning in fire. But leather usually goes with everything.”

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club have also announced a North American tour which will take place early next year. They’ve currently on the UK leg of their European run and will play at Nottingham’s Rock City tonight (November 3).

Find a full list of their 2017⁄ 2018 live dates below, with the new shows highlighted in bold.

Wrong Creatures is now available for pre-order.

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club Wrong Creatures tracklist

DFF Spook King Of Bones Haunt Echo Ninth Configuration Question Of Faith Calling Them All Away Little Thing Gone Wild Circus Bazooko Carried From The Start All Rise

Nov 03: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Nov 04: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

Nov 06: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark

Nov 07: Odense Posten, Denmark

Nov 08: Aarhus Train, Denmark

Nov 10: Lille Le Splendid, France

Nov 11: Nancy L’Autre Canal, France

Nov 12: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France

Nov 14: Grenoble La Belle Electrique, France

Nov 15: Nimes Paloma, France

Nov 16: Toulouse Le Bikini, France

Nov 18: La Rochelle La Sirene, France

Nov 20: Amsterdam Paradiso, Netherlands

Nov 21: Antwerp De Roma, Belgium

Nov 22: Paris Elysee Montmartre, France

Nov 25: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit, Germany

Nov 26: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Nov 27: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Nov 28: Munich Tonhalle, Germany

Nov 30: Milan Fabrique, Italy

Dec 01: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland

Dec 02: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland

Dec 03: Vienna Arena, Austria

Dec 09: Mexico City Hipnosis Festival, Mexico

Jan 15: San Diego House of Blues, CA

Jan 16: Phoenix The Van Buren, AZ

Jan 18: Dallas Granada Theater, TX

Jan 19: Austin Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater, TX

Jan 20: Houston House of Blues, TX

Jan 21: New Orleans House of Blues, LA

Jan 23: Tampa The Ritz Ybor, FL

Jan 24: Fort Lauderdale Revolution Live, FL

Jan 26: Orlando The Beacham, FL

Jan 27: Charlotte The Underground, NC

Jan 29: Washington 9:30 Club, DC

Jan 30: Philadelphia Union Transfer, PA

Jan 31: Boston Royale, MA

Feb 02: Brooklyn Steel, NY

Feb 05: Montreal Club Soda, QC

Feb 06: Toronto Rebel, ON

Feb 07: Detroit Majestic Theatre, MI

Feb 09: Columbus Newport Music Hal, OH

Feb 10: Chicago Vic Theatre, IL

Feb 11: Minneapolis First Avenue, MN

Feb 12: St. Louis Delmar Hall, MO

Feb 13: Kansas City The Truman, MO

Feb 15: Denver Ogden Theatre, CO

Feb 16: Salt Lake City Metro Music Hall, UT

Feb 18: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Feb 19: Vancouver Commodore Ballroom, BC

Feb 20: Seattle The Show Box, WA

Feb 22: Oakland Fox Theater, CA

Feb 23: Pomona The Glass House, CA

Feb 24: Los Angeles The Fonda Theatre, CA

Mar 19: Perth Astor Theatre, Australia

Mar 20: Adelaide The Gov, Australia

Mar 22: Brisbane The Tivoli Theatre, Australia

Mar 23: Sydney Enmore Theatre, Australia

Mar 24: Melbourne Forum Theatre, Australia

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club: Live In Paris