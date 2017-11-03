Listen to anthemic new Black Veil Brides track When They Call My Name

Black Veil Brides have released a stream of their brand new track When They Call My Name.

The song has been taken from the band’s upcoming fifth album Vale, which will launch on January 12 via LAVA/Republic Records.

Speaking about the follow-up to their 2014 self-titled album, frontman Andy Biersack said: “The Latin translation of Vale is ‘be well, be strong’ and is central to the message of this record.

“We hope to continue to inspire our fans and friends to embrace their own individuality and inner strength.

“The central narrative once again finds The Wild Ones characters facing the challenge of moving on from the pain and anguish of their past and looking to a new chapter in their lives. This concept is one that is near to my heart, and I believe will resonate with those that find themselves cast on the fringe of society.

He added: “From our inception, Black Veil Brides have stood up for the outcasts and disenfranchised, with this album as hope to give you hope, fun and most importantly a kick ass rock and roll record.”

Vale is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below, along with dates of the band’s co-headline tour with Asking Alexandria.

Black Veil Brides Vale tracklist

Incipiens Ad Finem The Last One Wake Up When They Call My Name The Outsider Dead Man Walking (Overture II) Our Destiny The King Of Pain My Vow Ballad Of The Lonely Hearts Throw The First Stone Vale (This Is Where It Ends)

Black Veil Brides and Asking Alexandria 2018 tour dates

23 Jan: O2 Academy, Birmingham, UK

24 Jan: Academy, Manchester, UK

25 Jan: O2 Academy, Glasgow, UK

27 Jan: O2 Academy Brixton, London, UK

29 Jan: Palladium, Cologne, Germany

30 Jan: 013, Tilburg, Netherlands

Watch new trailer for Andy Biersack and Ben Bruce film American Satan