Listen to Black Rebel Motorcycle Club’s atmospheric new track Haunt

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club have released a stream of their atmospheric new single Haunt.

It’s been taken from the band’s upcoming album Wrong Creatures, which is due to arrive on January 12 and is the follow-up to 2013’s Specter At The Feast. They premiered the song Little Thing Gone Wild in September.

Vocalist and guitarist Peter Hayes, bassist Robert Levon Been and Leah Shapiro began work on the album in the summer of 2015 – just six months after Shapiro underwent life-saving brain surgery for Chiari Malformation, a rare disorder the restricts the flow of spinal fluid between the brain and spine.

Been reported: “It’s a crazy making machine, it can chew you up good, I mean we literally toured until the wheels came off and Leah’s brain literally started leaking out of her head.

“I know I’ve battled on and off with mental depression, and Pete’s head never came with any proper instructions.”

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club are currently on tour across the UK. Find a full list of their 2017 live dates below.

Wrong Creatures is now available for pre-order.

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club Wrong Creatures tracklist

DFF Spook King Of Bones Haunt Echo Ninth Configuration Question Of Faith Calling Them All Away Little Thing Gone Wild Circus Bazooko Carried From The Start All Rise

Oct 26: Glasgow Barrowland, UK

Oct 27: Manchester Academy, UK

Oct 28: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Oct 30: Leeds O2 Academy, UK

Oct 31: Brighton Dome, UK

Nov 02: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Nov 03: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Nov 04: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

Nov 06: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark

Nov 07: Odense Posten, Denmark

Nov 08: Aarhus Train, Denmark

Nov 10: Lille Le Splendid, France

Nov 11: Nancy L’Autre Canal, France

Nov 12: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France

Nov 14: Grenoble La Belle Electrique, France

Nov 15: Nimes Paloma, France

Nov 16: Toulouse Le Bikini, France

Nov 18: La Rochelle La Sirene, France

Nov 20: Amsterdam Paradiso, Netherlands

Nov 21: Antwerp De Roma, Belgium

Nov 22: Paris Elysee Montmartre, France

Nov 25: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit, Germany

Nov 26: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Nov 27: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Nov 28: Munich Tonhalle, Germany

Nov 30: Milan Fabrique, Italy

Dec 01: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland

Dec 02: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland

Dec 03: Vienna Arena, Austria

