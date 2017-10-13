20% Off Eyesore Merch for TeamRock+ Members!

We’ve been working with our friends over at Eyesore merch and are pleased to announce that we’ve come up with an offer that gives all TeamRock+ members a whopping 20% off orders through their website.
Eyesore merch offers the greatest and most rocking selection of t-shirts and accessories on the web. Whether you’re looking for band t-shirts and merch or a t-shirt from your favourite movie, TV show or comic, you can be sure to find something you’ll love.
And claiming your 20% discount couldn’t be easier:
- Go to Eyesoremerch.com
- Select your items
- Apply your TeamRock+ discount code (sent by email)
- Spend the 20% you saved on a beer! (Please drink responsibly etc)
Also, if you live in the UK you’ll get Free Shipping!
TeamRock+ membership gives you digital copies of your favourite rock mag – plus ALL our bookazines – access to our archive, exclusive audio, ad-free browsing and much more. Sign up is painless.
Our TeamRock+ offer just got bigger. And louder.