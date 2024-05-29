Beabadoobee announces North American tour in support of her forthcoming Rick Rubion-produced album This Is How Tomorrow Moves

Following on from her appearance at Radio 1's Big Weekend festival, Beabadoobee has announced details of a September North American tour.



The London-based singer/songwriter recently shared a new single, Take A Bite, as the first taste of her forthcoming Rick Rubin-produced third album This Is How Tomorrow Moves, set for release on August 16 on Dirty Hit.



In a statement announcing the album, Beabadoobee says that it has “helped me so much more than anything else has in navigating this new era, this new understanding of where I’m at”, adding, “I guess it’s about becoming a woman.”

“I think I’m more aware of my actions in these songs,” the singer reveals. “In my previous records, I would consistently sing about my reaction towards other people’s doings, like a blame game. But in this record, it’s accepting that there’s an inevitability of my fault in there too. Whether it’s childhood trauma or relationship issues, it takes two to tango in everything.”

The singer's North American tour will visit.

Sep 08: Philadelphia The Met Philadelphia, PA

Sep 09: Washington DC The Anthem

Sep 11: New York SummerStage in Central Park, NY

Sep 13: Boston MGM Music Hall at Fenway, MA

Sep 15: Toronto Coca-Cola Coliseum, Canada

Sep 17: Chicago Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, IL

Sep 18: Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park, MO

Sep 20: Denver Fillmore Auditorium, CO

Sep 21: Salt Lake City The Union, UT

Sep 24: Woodinville Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery, WA

Sep 26: San Francisco Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, CA

Sep 28: Los Angeles Greek Theatre, CA



Tickets go on-sale on June 6 here.

Beabadoobee will also play London's All Points East on Sunday August 18, with Mitski, Ethel Cain, Arlo Parks and more. Tickets, and full details of all this summer's All Points shows, are available from the festival website.