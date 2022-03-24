Watch beabadoobee pay homage to Papa Roach's Last Resort video with new single Talk

Beabadoobee has shared the video for her new single Talk, and fans of nu metal, specifically those familiar with Papa Roach's video for Last Resort, might feel a certain sense of déjà vu.



Though the 21-year-old Philippines-born Londoner has not explicitly stated that her new video is a tribute to the classic promo clip for the Vacaville, California quartet's 2000 single, the fact that it shares certain visuals - the lit-up stage, the moshing crowds, the crowd-surfing singer - suggests that these coincidences are more than just coincidence.

Speaking of her new single, beabadoobee says “I wrote Talk just after my first album. I was obsessed with Tuesday because I thought it was the best night to go out, not too much chaos but just enough to have a good time.

“Generally it's about doing things that aren’t necessarily healthy or great for you but you can't help indulging. It's like that unavoidable feeling that you get, you can't get rid of it and you know it's bad but you love it really and it's whatever, so you do it anyway.”

Watch the video (and it's spiritual older brother) below:

Talk is the first taste of beabadoobee's forthcoming album, Beatopia, which is due on July 15 via Dirty Hit.



The follow-up to 2020's acclaimed Fake It Flowers album, is apparently a 'fantastical' affair, which was 'formed in the imagination of a seven-year-old beabadoobee and has been carried with her ever since.'

The album tracklisting is:



1. Beatopia Cultsong

2. 10:36

3. Sunny day

4. See you Soon

5. Ripples

6. the perfect pair

7. broken cd

8. Talk

9. Lovesong

10. Pictures of Us

11. fairy song

12. Don’t get the deal

13. tinkerbell is overrated (feat. PinkPantheress)

14. You’re here that’s the thing

PS. A bonus fact for those unfamiliar with beabadoobee (real name Beatrice Laus): Canadian rapper Powfu's 2019 single Death Bed (Coffee For Your Head), which samples Coffee, the first song she ever wrote, currently has 1,208,459,780 plays on Spotify.