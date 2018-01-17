Anna von Hausswolff premieres video for The Mysterious Vanishing Of Electra

Anna von Hausswolff has released a video for her new track The Mysterious Vanishing Of Electra.

The song was first unveiled in December and is taken from her upcoming album Dead Magic, which will arrive on March 2 via City Slang.

The promo stars Siri Wigzell and von Hausswolff and was directed by Anna’s sister Maria von Hausswolff, who recently won the Cinematography Debut award at the Camerimage film festival.

Maria says the video was “driven by a desire to dig up something that has been wanting to get dug up for a long time.”

She adds: “It’s a transition of music, character and images as it continues the ongoing story from my previous music videos for Anna.”

Von Hausswolff is joined on the follow-up to 2015’s The Miraculous by guitarists Karl Vento and Joel Fabiansson, keyboardist Filip Leyman, drummer Ulrik Ording and bassist David Sabel. String arrangements on The Truth, The Glow, The Fall and Källans Återuppståndelse are provided by Úlfur Hansson.

Find the Dead Magic cover art and tracklist below, along with von Hausswolff’s 2018 tour dates.

Anna von Hausswolff Dead Magic tracklist

The Truth, The Glow, The Fall The Mysterious Vanishing Of Electra Ugly And Vengeful The Marble Eye Källans återuppståndelse

Mar 03: Dresden Beatpol, Germany

Mar 04: Berlin Festsaal, Germany

Mar 05: Hamburg Kampnagel, Germany

Mar 07: Cologne Gebäude 9, Germany

Mar 08: Amsterdam Bitterzoet, Netherlands

Mar 09: Utrecht Ekko, Netherlands

Mar 10: Den Haag Paard, Netherlands

Mar 12: London The Dome, UK

Mar 18: Stockholm Berns, Sweden

