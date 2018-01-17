Tangerine Dream to play London’s Union Chapel

Tangerine Dream have announced that they’ll play a show at London’s Union Chapel later this year.

The lineup of Thorsten Quaeschning, Ulrich Schnauss and Hoshiko Yamane will play on April 23, with tickets for their first show in the city since 2014 now available.

The concert has been lined up in support of their latest album Quantum Gate, which arrived in September last year via Kscope. The record began as a concept and series of musical sketches by Edgar Froese before he died in January, 2015.

Schnauss said: “Hardly any other area of science questions our concept of reality as profoundly as research in quantum physics – it’s no surprise therefore that Edgar was drawn to these ideas since he had always aimed at reminding listeners of the existence of ‘unopened doors.’”

The Union Chapel show joins Tangerine Dream’s previously announced performances across Germany over the coming months. Find full details below.

Feb 07: Hamburg Elbphilharmonie, Germany

Apr 13: Halle Georg-Friedrich-Han, Germany

Apr 14: Dresden Konzertsaal im Kulturpalast, Germany

Apr 23: London Union Chapel, UK

May 12: Duisburg Theater am Marientor, Germany

