Von Hertzen Brothers launch lyric video for Long Lost Sailor

Von Hertzen Brothers have released a lyric video for their track Long Lost Sailor exclusively with Prog.

The song features on the band’s latest album War Is Over, which launched in November via Music Theories Recordings/Mascot Label Group.

Kie Von Hertzen tells Prog: “The idea was to bring a new rhythm to our repertoire of grooves. We tried to bring a feverish western movie like atmosphere to the song that combines Morricone sounds with something from The Shadows. Also hints of Nick Kershaw and The Cult – Sonic Temple era – can be heard in the soundscape.

“When Mikko started working on the lyrics, the cowboy theme turned into a sailor theme.”

The band have scheduled a series of live shows across Finland for later this year in support of the new album. Find further details below.

Tour Dates

Friday, March 9, 2018 at 7:00PM Aulanko Areena Hameenlinna, Finland Saturday, March 10, 2018 at 7:00PM Puikkari Kuopio, Finland Friday, March 16, 2018 at 7:00PM Rytmikorjaamo Seinajoki, Finland Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 7:00PM M/S VIKING GRACE Turku, Finland Friday, March 23, 2018 at 7:00PM Mari's Coffee Anjala, Finland Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 7:00PM Old Cock Lappeenranta, Finland Friday, May 18, 2018 at 7:00PM Tavastia Helsinki, Finland

