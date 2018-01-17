Von Hertzen Brothers launch lyric video for Long Lost Sailor

Von Hertzen Brothers have released a lyric video for their track Long Lost Sailor exclusively with Prog.
The song features on the band’s latest album War Is Over, which launched in November via Music Theories Recordings/Mascot Label Group.
Kie Von Hertzen tells Prog: “The idea was to bring a new rhythm to our repertoire of grooves. We tried to bring a feverish western movie like atmosphere to the song that combines Morricone sounds with something from The Shadows. Also hints of Nick Kershaw and The Cult – Sonic Temple era – can be heard in the soundscape.
“When Mikko started working on the lyrics, the cowboy theme turned into a sailor theme.”
The band have scheduled a series of live shows across Finland for later this year in support of the new album. Find further details below.
Tour Dates
|Friday, March 9, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Aulanko Areena
|Hameenlinna, Finland
|Saturday, March 10, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Puikkari
|Kuopio, Finland
|Friday, March 16, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Rytmikorjaamo
|Seinajoki, Finland
|Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 7:00PM
|M/S VIKING GRACE
|Turku, Finland
|Friday, March 23, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Mari's Coffee
|Anjala, Finland
|Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Old Cock
|Lappeenranta, Finland
|Friday, May 18, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Tavastia
|Helsinki, Finland
