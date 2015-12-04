Anna von Hausswolff issues Stranger clip

Anna Von Hausswolff has released a live session clip of her track Stranger.

It features on her latest album entitled The Miraculous, released last month via City Slang.

She’s accompanied in the clip by guitarist Karl Vento and it’s been released to mark the start of her European tour.

The Miraculous was recorded in Sweden and features the Acusticum Pipe Organ, which feature built-in glockenspiel, vibraphone, celeste and percussion, and boasts 9000 pipes.

Von Hausswolff previously released the tracks Come Wander With Me/Deliverance and Evocation from the follow-up to 2013’s Ceremony.