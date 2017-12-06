Anna von Hausswolff returns with new single and album

Anna von Hausswolff has released a new track and given details on her next studio album.

She’s launched the menacing new song The Mysterious Vanishing Of Electra which will feature on her album titled Dead Magic.

The follow-up to 2015’s The Miraculous is now available for pre-order and scheduled to arrive on March 2 via City Slang.

Von Hausswolff says: “Dear listeners. This is the first track from my new album, Dead Magic! Me, my band and Randall Dunn spent nine days in Copenhagen recording this record.

“The great pipe organ you’re hearing is a 20th century instrument located in Marmor Kirken, The Marble Church, Copenhagen.”

The Gothenburg-based artists goes on to quote a poem by Swedish writer Walter Ljungquist.

It reads: “Take the fate of a human being, a thin pathetic line that contours and encircles an infinite and unknown silence.

“It is in this very silence, in an only imagined and unknown centre, that legends are born. Alas! That is why there are no legends in our time.

“Our time is a time deprived of silence and secrets; in their absence no legends can grow.”

Von Hausswolff has also announced three live shows which will take place in Berlin, London and Stockholm in March next year.

Find details below, along with the Dead Magic tracklist.

Anna von Hausswolff Dead Magic tracklist

The Truth, The Glow, The Fall The Mysterious Vanishing Of Electra Ugly And Vengeful The Marble Eye Källans återuppståndelse

Mar 04: Berlin Festsaal Kreuzberg, Germany

Mar 12: London The Dome, UK

Mar 18: Stockholm Berns, Sweden

