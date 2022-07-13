Anette Olzon and Russell Allen stream new single Army Of Dreamers

Former Nightwish singer Anette Olzon and Symphony X/Adrenaline Mob singer Russell Allen have returned with a brand new song Army of Dreamers, which you can listen to below.

The song is the title rack to a second collaboration from the pair which will be released through Frontiers Records on September 9. Army of Dreamers is the follow-up to the duo's 2020 debut World's Apart.

Army of Dreamers also features Magnus Karlsson who not only wrote and produced the album but also plays guitar, bass and keyboards and drummer Anders Köllerfors.

You can view the new album artwork and tracklisitng below.

Pre order Army of Dreamers.

(Image credit: Frontiers)

Allen/Olzon: Army Of Dreamers
1 Army Of Dreamers
2 So Quiet Here
3 Out Of Nowhere
4 A Million Skies
5 Carved Into Stone
6 All Alone
7 Look At Me
8 Until It's Over
9 I Am Gone
10 Are We Really Strangers
11 Never Too Late

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.