Adrenaline Mob - We The People album review

It’s always inspiring to witness a band pick up the pieces and regroup following adversity, and for hard rock outfit Adrenaline Mob, that darkness presented itself in the form of drummer AJ Pero’s tragic passing in 2015. Unfortunately, time hasn’t been a great healer for the Disturbed-does-Symphony-X supergroup when it comes to their third full-length. Boasting 13 tracks that wouldn’t sound out of place playing over a car chase during an inferior Vin Diesel flick, We The People walks a fine line between bearable and bilge. There are promising moments; Raise ’Em Up and Ignorance & Greed dial up the riffs alongside pulsing grooves while King Of The Ring’s unashamed Down With The Sickness-era nu metal stomp is a bona fide pit-opener. The other tracks, however, ensure that any previous enjoyment is tarnished with the ensuing melange of meathead anthems, politically charged metaphors and the obligatory cliché- strewn power ballad. Sadly, this mob serve up countless rounds of déjà vu rather than a straight KO.