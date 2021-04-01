Andy Summers releases new video as book pre-orders open

Former Police, Soft Machine and Kevin Ayers guitarist Andy Summers has released a video trailer to announce pre-orders for his upcoming book Fretted And Moaning.

Summers has written short stories ever since his days with The Police, and for the first time some are collected together in one very special hardback book. Fretted And Moaning is a collection of 45 short stories and will be published by Rocket 88 books, the publishing company behind recent books about Jethro Tull and Opeth, later this year. You can watch the video below.

"The 45 stories in Fretted And Moaning are as smart, funny and wry as the author and his music," say Rocket 88. "Each one involves a guitar and guitarist in some way, and introduces a cast of characters who may be familiar to readers who’ve followed Andy’s career over the past five decades or more. Not that any of them are about real persons, living or dead, you understand. Every tale has at its heart someone whose hopes, dreams, loves, hates, failure, success and circumstances are revealed in uncanny, funny and often unexpected ways."

Fretted And Moaning comes in three versions. A deluxe 288 page hardback edition, a Signature Edition which is signed in bespoke box with a stamped Andy Summers photographic print and the Ultimate Edition, limited to 100 and is signed and numbered book in a bespoke box, with a signed and numbered Giclée print photograph by Andy.

Pre-order Fretted And Moaning.