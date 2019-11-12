Watch Ian Anderson explore The Ballad Of Jethro Tull

Ian Anderson has shared a video showing him unboxing The Ballad Of Jethro Tull.

The publication written by Mark Blake was first unveiled in 2018 and it’ll feature memories, personal photos, memorabilia, classic and previously unseen live photography, behind-the-scenes snaps, original press cuttings and album art from throughout Jethro Tull's rich history.

It was overseen by Anderson and past and present members of Tull.

Anderson says: “Hot off the presses, it’s The Ballad Of Jethro Tull. It’s got all sorts of exciting memorabilia: Photographs… plus of course, lots of great moments: The band as it is today, the band as it was long ago in the past.”

Two editions were originally announced: The Classic version and the limited edition Signature Edition, which is limited to 500 copies and comes with a 7-inch single. The latter has now sold out, with the regular edition still available to pre-order through Rocket 88 Books.

The A-side featuring a narrative poem written and read by Anderson called The Ballad Of Jethro Tull and it’ll be accompanied by “a unique and original mix of classic Tull music.”

The B-side has Anderson reading Walter Scott’s 1808 poem Marmion, with musical backing composed and played by John O’Hara on a cathedral organ.

The Classic version will come with a download code for both of the new recordings.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Ian Anderson and the Jethro Tull Band would head out on tour in 2020 on the Prog Years Tour, while Anderson will also hit the road for a separate tour titled Ian Anderson On Jethro Tull, which will see the him appear at a number of smaller venues across the UK.

(Image credit: Rocket 88)

Ian Anderson and the Jethro Tull Band: The Prog Years Tour 2020

Sep 30: Aylesbury The Waterside

Oct 01: Leicester De Montfort Hall

Oct 03: Blackburn St George’s Hall

Oct 04: Perth Concert Hall

Oct 05: Glasgow Pavilion Theatre

Oct 06: Stoke-On-Trent Victoria Hall

Oct 08: London Shepherd's Bush Empire

Oct 09: Brighton Dome

Oct 10: Poole Lighthouse

Oct 12: Reading Hexagon

Oct 13: Bath The Forum

Ian Anderson On Jethro Tull 2020 tour

Apr 20: Yeovil Westlands

Apr 21: Bristol St George's

Apr 22: Cheltenham Town Hall

Further dates will be revealed in due course