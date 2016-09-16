Anderson/Stolt release video for new track Know

Former Yes frontman Jon Anderson and Flower Kings leader Roine Stolt have released a video for their track titled Know.

It features on the Anderson/Stolt album Invention Of Knowledge, which came out earlier this year via Century Media.

Speaking about the collaborative project, Anderson says: “Music is always the driving force in my life. Working with such a wonderful musician as Roine Stolt made the creation of this album very unique.”

Stolt insisted the pair weren’t “aiming at being new Yes” but wanted to encapsulate the spirit of progressive music, adding: “We’ve been inventing as we go along – Jon is an endless source of new ideas.

“We’ve been bouncing ideas back and forth for months and as a result there are probably dozens of versions of these songs. It’s been a very interesting and rewarding time and the result is just insanely detailed.”

The music was recorded with assistance from keyboardists Tom Brislin and Lalle Larsson, bassists Jonas Reingold and Michael Stolot, drummer Felix Lehrmann, vocalists Daniel Gildenlow, Nad Sylvan, Anja Obermayer, Maria Rerych and Kristina Westas.

Earlier this month, Anderson picked up the Prog God Award at the Progressive Music Awards in London. He’ll commence a tour with fellow ex-Yes men Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman in October.

