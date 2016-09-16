Giraffe Tongue Orchestra premiere Blood Moon video

Giraffe Tongue Orchestra – the band featured members of Alice In Chains, Mastodon and The Dillinger Escape Plan – have premiered the video for their track Blood Moon.

It’s taken from debut album Broken Lines, which is to be released on September 23.

The lineup includes William DuVall of Alice In Chains, Brent Hinds of Mastodon and Ben Weinman of The Dillinger Escape Plan, along with Dethklok’s Pete Griffin and former The Mars Volta man Thomas Prigden. John Theodore of Queens Of The Stone Age appears on two tracks.

Frontman DuVall recently said of the record: “As much of that heavy, progressive stuff is there, there are also more straightforward tunes. A couple of them you might be able to dance to as much as headbang to. We all have eclectic tastes and we wanted to represent all of that.”

Broken Lines will be released via Weinman’s Party Smasher label, in association with Cooking Vinyl.

Giraffe Tongue Orchestra: Broken Lines tracklist

Adapt Or Die Crucifixion No-One Is Innocent Blood Moon Fragments & Ashes Back To The Light All We Have Is Now Everyone Gets Everything They Really Want Thieves And Whores Broken Lines

