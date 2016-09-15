Rush to receive keys to hometown of Toronto

Rush are to be honoured by their hometown of Toronto this weekend.

The trio of bassist and vocalist Geddy Lee, guitarist Alex Lifeson and drummer Neil Peart, will receive the keys to the city from mayor John Tory at the opening of the Lee Lifeson Art Park in Willowdale, Toronto, on September 17.

Tory says: “For 40-plus years, Rush has rocked the world with 39 albums and 70-plus singles and are third all-time for most consecutive gold or platinum albums. They have also given back to community through charitable work for UNICEF, United Way and Toronto Food Bank.

“From Willowdale to the world – the key to the city is theirs. Congratulations Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson and Neil Peart.”

The honour is being called the ‘Key To YYZ’ named after the 1981 Rush instrumental, which took its name from the identification code of Toronto’s Pearson International Airport.

In 2014, the North York Community Council in Toronto gave approval for the Lee Lifeson Art Park in Willowdale – the area where Lee and Lifeson grew up.

Meanwhile, Peart has just released his latest book Far And Wide, which charts his journey across North America on his BMW motorcycle during the band’s 2015 R40 tour – which is thought to have been the band’s last major road trip.

It’s available to buy from Rush’s online store.

