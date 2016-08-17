Anderson Rabin Wakeman are 5-piece says Rick

Rick Wakeman has described Yes offshoot Anderson Rabin Wakeman as a five-piece band rather than a trio with sidemen, after completing their first rehearsal sessions in the US.

The band last month confirmed that bassist Lee Pomeroy and drummer Louis Molino III would be part of the lineup for their world tour.

They spent last week rehearsing a mix of classic Yes tracks and new material – and the keyboardist has professed himself “so enthused” with the results.

Wakeman says in a blog post: “Trevor, Jon and myself have been spending the last few months preparing ideas for the concerts. I arrived in Los Angeles on August 7, and for the next seven days ARW rehearsed solidly, with ideas constantly changing, and for the better.

“One thing that became abundantly clear was that Lee and Lou are much more than ‘sidemen.’ Their contributions to all that went on were immense. ARW is truly a five-piece band of tremendous potential.”

He reports that the band have fleshed out a two-hour set that “covers as many Yes eras as possible,” and adds: “What was very pleasing was the number of musicians who popped into rehearsals to say hello and said how fantastic it sounded – and I was only using one keyboard as my rig is in the process of being put together here in England.”

Describing Anderson as “singing so well” and Rabin as “one astonishing player,” he continues: “Whey we haven’t done this before is beyond me!

“Trevor has a great voice and so have Lee and Lou, so Jon has a fine choir behind him whenever needed.”

Anderson Rabin Wakeman commence their run of US dates on October 4, with additional appearances to be added in December. They tour the UK and Europe in March next year. Frontman Anderson said in July that, while the band would release new music, they weren’t planning to make a full album.

Meanwhile, Wakeman has four additional releases planned for this year.

Anderson Rabin Wakeman tour

US dates

Oct 04: Orlando Hard Rock Live, FL

Oct 06: Hollywood Seminole Hard Rock Casino, FL

Oct 07: Clearwayer Ruth Eckerd Hall, FL

Oct 09: Durham Performing Arts Centre, NC

Oct 10: Atlanta Fox Theatre, GA

Oct 12: Pittsburgh Heinz Hall, PA

Oct 14: Bethlehem Sands Bethlehem Events Center, PA

Oct 15: Glenside Keswick Theatre, PA

Oct 16: Glenside Keswick Theatre, PA

Oct 19: Boston Wang Theatre, MA

Oct 21: Wallingford Toyota Oakdale Theatre, CT

Oct 22: Huntington Paramount, NY

Oct 24: Montclair Wellmont Theater, NJ

Oct 26: Red Bank Count Basie Theatre, NJ

Oct 28: Atlantic City Borgota Event Center, NJ

Oct 29: Akron Goodyear Theater, OH

Nov 01: New York Beacon Theatre, NY

Nov 02: Pittsburgh Heinz Hall, PA

Nov 04: New Buffalo Four Winds Casino, MI

Nov 05: Chicago Theatre, IL

Nov 07: Nashville Schermerhorn Symphony Centre, TN

Nov 09: St Louis Fox Theatre, MO

Nov 11: New Orleans Saenger Theatre, LA

Nov 12: San Antonio Majestic Theatre, TX

Nov 14: Austin Moody Theater, TX

Nov 16: Denver Paramount Theatre, CO

Nov 17: Salt Lake City Capitol Theater, UT

Nov 19: Las Vegas Pearl, NV

Nov 20: Phoenix Celebrity Theatre, AZ

Nov 22: Los Angeles Orpheum, CA

Nov 25: San Francisco Masonic, CA

Nov 27: San Jose City National Civic Center, CA

Nov 29: Portland Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, OR

UK dates

Mar 12: Cardiff Arena

Mar 13: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Mar 15: Brighton Dome

Mar 16: Bournemouth International Centre

Mar 19: London Hammersmith Apollo

Mar 21: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Mar 22: Edinburgh Usher Hall

Mar 24: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Mar 25: Manchester Apollo

European dates

Mar 27: Brussels Cirque Royal, Belgium

Mar 28: Utrecht Tivolivredenburg, Netherlands

