Trending

Jon Anderson accepts Prog God Award

By News  

Jon Anderson, Trevor Horn, Andy Summers and Van Der Graaf Generator were among the big winners at Prog Magazine’s Progressive Music Awards 2016 ceremony in London

Trevor Rabin, Jon Anderson and Rick Wakeman
Trevor Rabin, Jon Anderson and Rick Wakeman
(Image: © Kevin Nixon)

Jon Anderson received the ultimate prize at last night’s Prog Magazine Awards, accepting the Prog God Award from ARW bandmates Rick Wakeman and Trevor Rabin - the trio’s first public appearance since reforming in January.

Other winners included Big Big Train, who picked up Band Of The Year and Event Of The Year — for their critically acclaimed three-night residency at Kings Place in London. The Album Of The Year award went to iamthemorning’s Lighthouse, while the winner of the Chris Squire Virtuoso award went to King Crimson’s Jakko Jakszyk, and Van der Graaf Generator picked up the Lifetime Achievement Award. The full list of winners can be found below.

Guests at the event, hosted by presenter Matthew Wright and held at The Underglobe on London’s South Bank, included Rick Wakeman, comedian Ade Edmondson, Hawkwind’s Dave Brock, Gong’s Mike Howlett and Kavus Torabi, plus snooker star, DJ and radio host Steve Davis. The awards ceremony was preceded by a set by psychedelic rock band Purson.

“It’s worth considering the impact that Progressive Music continues to have,” said Prog Magazine Editor Jerry Ewing from the stage, before going on to pay tribute to Keith Emerson. A minute’s silence followed, dedicated to musicians who died this year.

The Winners

Limelight sponsored by K Scope – The Anchoress
Anthem sponsored by Teamrock.com – Riverside: Towards the Blue Horizon
Live Event sponsored by The Stage – Big Big Train
Vanguard sponsored by The Ticket Factory – The Mute Gods
Storm Thorgerson Grand Design Award sponsored by Chord Electronics – Anthony Phillips Esoteric Reissue Series
Album of the Year sponsored by Cherry Red and Esoteric Records – iamthemorning: Lighthouse
Band of the Year sponsored by Olympus – Big Big Train
The Outer Limits sponsored by Inside Out Music – Buggles
Chris Squire Virtuoso sponsored by Butlins (Giants of Rock) – Jakko Jakszyk (King Crimson)
Guiding Light sponsored by currencies.co.uk – Andy Summers
Visionary sponsored by Eagle Vision – Jon Hiseman (Colosseum)
Lifetime Achievement sponsored by Prog Rocks – Van der Graaf Generator
Prog God – Jon Anderson

Image 1 of 13

The Anchoress picks up the Limelight Award

Image 2 of 13

Colosseum founder Jon Hiseman picks up the Visionary Award

Image 3 of 13

Van Der Graaf Generator, winners of the Lifetime Achievement Award

Image 4 of 13

Big Big Train collect the award for Live Event

Image 5 of 13

Riverside dedicate the Anthem Award to their late guitarist Piotr Grudzinski

Image 6 of 13

Nick Beggs and Roger King of The Mute Gods pick up the Vanguard Award

Image 7 of 13

Storm Thorgerson Grand Design Winner Anthony Phillips with presenter Matthew Wright

Image 8 of 13

I Am The Morning pick up the Best Album award for Lighthouse

Image 9 of 13

Big Big Train pick up their second award of the night for Band Of The Year

Image 10 of 13

Image 11 of 13

King Crimson's Jakko Jakszyk, winner of the Chris Squire Virtuoso Award

Image 12 of 13

Former Police guitarist Andy Summers picks up the Guiding Light Award

Image 13 of 13

Prog God Jon Anderson with former Yes and current ARW bandmates Rick Wakeman and Trevor Rabin

Image 1 of 12

Image 2 of 12

Big Big Train - winners of the Live Event and Band Of The Year Awards

Image 3 of 12

Riverside - winners of the Anthem Award for Towards The Blue Horizon

Image 4 of 12

Image 5 of 12

Anthony Phillips - winner of the Storm Thorgerson Grand Design Award

Image 6 of 12

Image 7 of 12

Trevor Horn - winner of the Outer Limits award with Buggles

Image 8 of 12

Jakko Jakszyk - winner of the Virtuoso Award - with Ade Edmondson

Image 9 of 12

Andy Summers - winner of the Guiding Light Award

Image 10 of 12

Jon Hiseman - winner of Visionary Award

Image 11 of 12

Van der Graaf Generator - winnrer of the Lifetime Achievement award

Image 12 of 12

Jon Anderson - winner of the Prog God Award - with Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman

All photos: Onstage - Will Ireland, backstage Kevin Nixon

The Progressive Music Awards 2016: Live Blog