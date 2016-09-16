Meshuggah release 360° Nostrum lyric video

Meshuggah have released a 360° lyric video for their track Nostrum.

The song features on the band’s upcoming eighth album The Violent Sleep Of Reason, which is out on October 7 via Nuclear Blast Records.

The follow-up to 2012’s Koloss was produced by the band and engineered by Tue Madsen at Puk Studios in Kaerby, Denmark. Keerych Luminokaya produced the cover art, having worked with the band on Koloss and The Ophidian Trek.

Meshuggah previously issued an album teaser and a lyric video for Born In Dissonance.

In the review of The Violent Sleep Of Reason, TeamRock called Meshuggah “light years ahead of virtually everyone else” and added: “What continues to be genuinely startling about Meshuggah is how their meticulous devotion to moving forward has enabled them to keep their distance from any aspiring contemporaries and seem, like precious few other modern bands, entirely separate from the sonic status quo.

“The Violent Sleep Of Reason is that ethos of artistry and invention writ large over some of the heaviest and most hypnotic music of the band’s career.”

The album can be pre-ordered on coloured vinyl and a limited edition box set, as well as in a limited digipak CD, vinyl and special vinyl picture disc. A digital version can be pre-ordered via iTunes.

Meshuggah will head out on tour in November and into 2017, with dates planned across Europe, the UK, New Zealand and Australia.

Meshuggah's The Violent Sleep Of Reason cover

Meshuggah The Violent Sleep Of Reason tracklist

Clockworks Born In Dissonance MonstroCity By The Ton Violent Sleep Of Reason Ivory Tower Stifled Nostrum Our Rage Won’t Die Into Decay

Meshuggah talk The Violent Sleep Of Reason inspirations

Nov 23: Amsterdam Melkweg Max, Netherlands

Nov 24: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Nov 25: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Nov 26: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Nov 27: Lyon Transbordeur, France

Nov 29: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Nov 30: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Dec 01: Montpellier Rokstore, France

Dec 02: Bologna Estragon, Italy

Dec 03: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Dec 05: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Dec 06: Paris Bataclan, France

Dec 07: Cologne Essigrabrik, Germany

Dec 08: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Jan 12: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Jan 13: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Jan 14: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Jan 15: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

Jan 17: Belfast Limelight, UK

Jan 18: Dublin Academy, Ireland

Jan 19: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Jan 20: London O2 Forum, UK

Mar 09: Auckland Powerstation, New Zealand

Mar 11: Brisbane Tivoli, Australia

Mar 12: Sydney Enmore Theatre, Australia

Mar 15: Melbourne 170 Russell, Australia

Mar 17: Fremantle Metropolis, Australia