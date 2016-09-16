Meshuggah release 360° Nostrum lyric video

Meshuggah have released a 360° lyric video for their track Nostrum.
The song features on the band’s upcoming eighth album The Violent Sleep Of Reason, which is out on October 7 via Nuclear Blast Records.
The follow-up to 2012’s Koloss was produced by the band and engineered by Tue Madsen at Puk Studios in Kaerby, Denmark. Keerych Luminokaya produced the cover art, having worked with the band on Koloss and The Ophidian Trek.
Meshuggah previously issued an album teaser and a lyric video for Born In Dissonance.
In the review of The Violent Sleep Of Reason, TeamRock called Meshuggah “light years ahead of virtually everyone else” and added: “What continues to be genuinely startling about Meshuggah is how their meticulous devotion to moving forward has enabled them to keep their distance from any aspiring contemporaries and seem, like precious few other modern bands, entirely separate from the sonic status quo.
“The Violent Sleep Of Reason is that ethos of artistry and invention writ large over some of the heaviest and most hypnotic music of the band’s career.”
The album can be pre-ordered on coloured vinyl and a limited edition box set, as well as in a limited digipak CD, vinyl and special vinyl picture disc. A digital version can be pre-ordered via iTunes.
Meshuggah will head out on tour in November and into 2017, with dates planned across Europe, the UK, New Zealand and Australia.
Meshuggah The Violent Sleep Of Reason tracklist
- Clockworks
- Born In Dissonance
- MonstroCity
- By The Ton
- Violent Sleep Of Reason
- Ivory Tower
- Stifled
- Nostrum
- Our Rage Won’t Die
- Into Decay
Meshuggah talk The Violent Sleep Of Reason inspirations
Meshuggah tour dates 2016⁄2017
Nov 23: Amsterdam Melkweg Max, Netherlands
Nov 24: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Nov 25: Antwerp Trix, Belgium
Nov 26: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany
Nov 27: Lyon Transbordeur, France
Nov 29: Madrid La Riviera, Spain
Nov 30: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain
Dec 01: Montpellier Rokstore, France
Dec 02: Bologna Estragon, Italy
Dec 03: Milan Alcatraz, Italy
Dec 05: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Dec 06: Paris Bataclan, France
Dec 07: Cologne Essigrabrik, Germany
Dec 08: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany
Jan 12: Bristol O2 Academy, UK
Jan 13: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK
Jan 14: Nottingham Rock City, UK
Jan 15: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK
Jan 17: Belfast Limelight, UK
Jan 18: Dublin Academy, Ireland
Jan 19: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK
Jan 20: London O2 Forum, UK
Mar 09: Auckland Powerstation, New Zealand
Mar 11: Brisbane Tivoli, Australia
Mar 12: Sydney Enmore Theatre, Australia
Mar 15: Melbourne 170 Russell, Australia
Mar 17: Fremantle Metropolis, Australia