Amorphis release live video of Daughter Of Hate

Finnish prog metallers Amorphis have released a live lyric video for Daughter Of Hate. It's taken from the band's upcoming Live At Helsinki Ice Hall which will be released through Nuclear Blast records on May 21. You can watch the new video below.

The 15-track album was recorded during a special hometown show that took place on December 7, 2019, one of the very last shows the band played before the Covid pandemic struck. You can also see the new album artwork and tracklisting below.



"Helsinki Ice Hall, what can I say... the very same venue where we used to see bands like Deep Purple, Iron Maiden, Metallica and many many more back in the 80’s when we were kids," says guitarist Tomi Koivusaari. “I’m sure we all dreamed about playing there someday. In our hometown Helsinki, where it all started with Amorphis 30 years ago. So I’d say we had a special feeling at that gig, the last one of the tour in Finland for that year.

"I guess this recording is a very honest picture of us playing live, nothing is fixed afterwards, except mightily mixed and mastered of course. When I listened to it a while ago, I realised how much I miss playing live. And yet we have no idea when it will be possible next, in this crazy situation with Covid and all... So, stay healthy, take care and shine on you all, see you hopefully soon on tour. We will."

Live At Helsinki Ice Hall will be available as a 2CD digipak and download/stream. A 2LP version of this show is exclusively available in the Vinyl Collection 2006 – 2020 boxset, also out on May 21st.

Amorphis guitarist Esa Holopainen recently announced that he will release his first solo album, Silver Lake By Esa Holopainen, in May.

(Image credit: Nuclear Blast)

Amorphis: Live At Helsinki Ice Hall

1. The Bee

2. Heart Of The Giant

3. Bad Blood

4. The Four Wise Ones

5. Into Hiding

6. Sampo

7. Wrong Direction

8. Daughter Of Hate

9. Against Widows

10. My Kantele

11. The Golden Elk

12. Pyres On The Coast

13. Silver Bride

14. Black Winter Day

15. House Of Sleep