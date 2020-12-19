Amorphis announce 30th anniversary vinyl box set

Finnish prog metallers Amorphis have announced a special 30th anniversary vinyl box set, the Vinyl Collection 2006 – 2020 which will be released on May 21 via Nuclear Blast.

The new box set that will contain all their albums featuring Tomi Joutsen on vocals since their 2006 classic Eclipse and will also contain the exclusive double live album Live At Helsinki Ice Hall. The concert during which the album was recorded took place on December 7th 2019, and it was also the band's last live performance in Finland before the Covid-19 pandemic. The live album contains 15 tracks in total with a playtime of around an hour and a half. The live album will also be available digitally and as a double CD set.

Vinyl Collection 2006 – 2020 will contain the following albums:

Eclipse - 1LP (2006)

Silent Waters - 2LP (2007)

Skyforger - 2LP (2009)

Magic And Mayhem - 2LP (2010)

The Beginning Of Times - 2LP (2011)

Circle - 2LP (2013)

Under The Red Cloud - 2LP (2015)

Queen Of Time - 2LP (2018)

Live At Helsinki Ice Hall - 2LP (2020)

Pre-order Vinyl Collection 2006 – 2020.