American Nightmare, aka Give Up The Ghost, have confirmed a one-off show in London’s Electric Ballroom on April 29.

It’s the Boston hardcore outfit’s first appearance in the UK since reuniting in 2011.

Frontman Wes Eisold says: “London was a home away from home for us and we’ve been feeling homesick. It’s sometimes like it never started and it’s sometimes like it will never end. See you soon.”

Tickets are on sale now via KiliLive and SeeTickets.