American Heritage unveil Mask Of Lies

By Metal Hammer  

American Heritage are streaming the first single from their upcoming Prolapse album, titled Mask Of Lies.

American Heritage’s upcoming sixth full-length Prolapse is released 24th November via Solar Flare Records and they’ve given us the fifth track as a little taster.

Full tracklisting is below:

  1. Eastward Cast The Entrails 2. Anxious Bedwetter 3. Obliviocrity 4. Constant And Consuming Fear Of Death And Dying 5. Mask Of Lies 6. Blackbird 7. Hürtin’ Crüe [Descendents Cover] 8. Thirsty And Miserable [Black Flag Cover] 9. Bulletproof Cupid [Girls Against Boys Cover]

Pre-order Prolapse from Solar Flare Records.