The 50 metal albums you need to hear in 2025

2025 is set to be a massive year for metal. Yes, again. With confirmed releases from the likes of Architects, Spiritbox, Killswitch Engage and Machine Head, the year already has some impressive heavy hitters, but add to that rumoured new releases from the likes of Ghost, Babymetal and Sleep Token and we're looking at a seriously big swing for the metal spectrum.

But which albums should you be most excited about? We've dug through pages and pages of rumours and studio updates from across the internet - as well as just doing it old fashioned and calling artists direct - to find out which albums are coming our way in 2025, and the 50 metal albums you definitely need to hear.

1. A.A. Williams - Title TBC (Expected: late 2025)

No release date has been confirmed for A.A. Williams’ third album, but work is underway on it. “I’ll be hiding myself away over the winter months to explore new ways of working,” she told Hammer. “I’m looking forward to challenging myself, to take myself to places I’ve not yet been both musically and lyrically. I can’t wait to see what emerges.”

2. Anthrax - Title TBC (Expected: Early 2025)

Anthrax’s 12th has been much discussed, but often delayed due to constant tours. The band finally hit the studio in 2024 with producer Jay Ruston though, with drummer Charlie Benante telling Hammer one song “revolves around the journey we’ve been on in the band” and has the “same epic feel” as In The End from 2011’s Worship Music.

3. Arch Enemy - Blood Dynasty (Expected: March 28)

Melodeath has been having a resurgence recently, so Arch Enemy’s 12th album is perfectly timed. Early singles Dream Stealer and Liars And Thieves suggest the Swedes are making fine adjustments to their sound rather than overhauling it. Speaking to Hammer, guitarist Michael Amott explained, "Something we did do was throw out the rule book. Let’s be a little more free in the arrangements. As we’ve become better musicians and songwriters, we’ve missed a bit of that chaotic thing that was part of our early style. We wanted to do that a little bit on the album.”

ARCH ENEMY - Paper Tiger (OFFICIAL VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

4. Architects - The Sky, The Earth & All Between (Expected: February 28 2025)

Singles Seeing Red, Curse and Whiplash suggest Architects are going back to basics after the more electronic underpinnings of 2022’s The Classic Symptoms Of A Broken Spirit. But with former Bring Me The Horizon keyboardist Jordan Fish lending some production help there’s likely still surprises in store. Speaking about their November single, drummer Dan Searle hinted: “Whiplash marks the beginning of a new era for Architects."

Architects - "Whiplash" (UNCENSORED) - YouTube Watch On

5. Avatar - Title TBC (Expected: Late 2025)

Avatar are eyeing up the end of the year for the follow-up to 2023’s Dance Devil Dance. “Every album is based on wherever we were at that given time,” frontman Johannes Eckerström told Summa Inferno. “We never really worry about what we have already done. We go for the next great thing.”

6. Babymetal - Title TBC (Expected: Early 2025)

Babymetal hinted at a new album to come in 2025 when announcing UK and European tour dates. “In 2025, Babymetal will enter a new era,” they wrote. “The Metalverse will expand and we will travel to a world we have never experienced, with new songs.” When’s it coming? Only the Fox God knows.

7. Backxwash - Only Dust Remains (Expected: March 28)

After concluding a semi-autobiographical, emotionally charged trilogy, trap metal star Backxwash is plotting a new album for March 2025. On Halloween, she posted an update on Instagram: “The record will mark a new direction, and we’re so excited to share more info with you soon!”

8. Black Label Society - Title TBC (Expected: Late 2025)

Zakk Wylde has plenty going on in 2025. Touring with Pantera at the start of the year, he's then set to hit the road with Sabbath covers band Zakk Sabbath before popping up at the massive farewell show for Ozzy Osbourne/Black Sabbath in July. But he hasn’t forgotten about his regular gig with BLS. “We’ve been recording a batch of stuff while we’re home,” he told YouTuber Scott Lipps, but added the album wouldn’t materialise until “late 2025, maybe early 2026”.

9. Bloodywood - Nu Delhi (Expected: March 21)

Returning with new single Nu Delhi in October, Bloodywood’s mash-up of nu metal and bhangra remains potent as ever. Of album number two, the band’s founder, guitarist and main composer Karan Katiyar told Hammer: “It’s a risky new sound we’re doing, going heavier and darker but also more fun, if you can believe that.” Considering the band also released a Babymetal collab in December, it's safe to say this one will make massive ripples for the Indian band.

Bloodywood ft. @BABYMETAL - Bekhauf (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

10. Bury Tomorrow - Will You Haunt Me With That Same Patience (Expected: May 16)

Unlike their metalcore buddies Architects, Bury Tomorrow went heavier with their last album, 2023’s The Seventh Sun – and recent single Villain Arc suggests they’ll go heavier still. “This track was written to highlight the brutal elements of the band,” says vocalist Dani Winter-Bates.