Amazon UK reveal live music deals for Prime members

Amazon UK have announced deals for music fans who are signed up to their Prime service.

The internet shopping giant have launched Amazon Tickets which gives Prime members access to pre-sale passes for some concerts 24-hours before going on general release at venues across the UK.

In addition, Amazon have announced Amazon lounges and premium seating deals at London’s O2 and Wembley SSE Arena – and for this year’s British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park, which features former Genesis man Phil Collins, Blondie, Green Day and Tom Petty.

General Manager of Amazon Tickets Geraldine Wilson says: “We’re always looking to add to Amazon Prime, and today we’re delighted to give our members exclusive access to tickets to our new Amazon lounges, premium seating and pre-sales for live music and entertainment experiences across the UK.

“Prime members will now be able to get access to the best seats in the house and our pre-sales, and this is just the start – we’ll be adding new shows every week.”

Visit the Amazon website for further information.

