Deep Purple reveal all in the new Classic Rock, on sale now

Cover Feature: Deep Purple

With the release of new album InFinite, all five members look back at the band’s near-50 year career, and at where – if anywhere – the great adventure might take them next.

Features

The Magpie Salute

Former Black Crowe Rich Robinson takes to the air again, with his new band of rootsy rockers. How many members?!

Jimi Hendrix

We present a selection of previously unseen and rare photos of the guitar great shot by ace photographer Ed Caraeff.

John Wetton

Dave Ling looks back at the life and music of the gifted bassist, vocalist and songwriter who played with Asia, King Crimson, Uriah Heep, Family and many more, who died in January.

Jethro Tull

Living in the past? Ian Anderson recalls the making of the band’s 1977 album Songs From The Wood.

The Heartbreakers

Sex, drugs and rock’n’roll, in the eye of the punk storm: guitarist Walter Lure recalls their anarchic time in the UK.

Thunder

Danny Bowes explains how hard work, pressure and the desire to push themselves paid off with new album Rip It Up.

Mastodon

Racks’n’roll: we gave Bill Kelliher and Brann Dailor £50 and took them record shopping. “Look what I’ve bought!”

What’s on your free CD?

Classic Rock’s seven-track exclusive Deep Purple sampler, with live and studio tracks including Black Night, Strange Kind Of Woman, Perfect Strangers and more…

Regulars

The Dirt

Tony Iommi on the end of Black Sabbath, Roger Waters announces new album and tour and Pink Floyd Exhibition… Welcome back Timothy B Schmit, Greg Graffin and The Jesus And Mary Chain … Say hello to Me And That Man and Bleeker, say goodbye to Butch Trucks, Deke Leonard, Geoff Nicholls…

Raw Power

Check out the new Randall KH103, the signature amp of Metallica’s Kirk Hammett.

The Stories Behind The Songs: The Levellers

Fired by social injustice Battle Of The Beanfield remains one of the most enduring songs in the band’s catalogue.

Q&A: Steve Hackett

The guitarist talks protest songs, what makes him angry, future Genesis activity and mind-melding with wolves.

Six Things You Need To Know About… All Them Witches

The psychedelic-blues quartet give us the inside scoop.

Reviews

New albums from Deep Purple, The Jesus And Mary Chain, Bush, Steve Hackett, Steel Panther, Danny Worsnop, Jethro Tull, Chuck Prophet… Reissues from Soundgarden, The Damned, Status Quo, Blackfoot Sue, Evanescence, George Harrison, The Stooges… DVDs, films and books on Danny Fields, Marillion, Stevie Nicks, Eric Clapton… Live reviews of Glenn Hughes and Royal Republic, Bat Out Of Hell, Jim Jones And The Righteous Mind, Chrome…

Buyer’s Guide: Johnny Cash

Read our guide to albums by the Man In Black so you don’t end up buying a dud and going red with rage.

Live Previews

Must-see gigs from Ross The Boss, Devin Townsend, Senseless Things, Dave Matthews and Big Boy Bloater. Plus full gig listings – find out who’s playing where and when.

Heavy Load: Danko Jones

The frontman with the band named after him on digging Kiss, working in a porn shop, and being his own biggest critic.

