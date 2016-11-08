Phil Collins to play British Summer Time festival 2017

Phil Collins will deliver his biggest-ever solo show at next year’s British Summer Time festival in London, he’s announced.

The former Genesis frontman and drummer sold out his comeback tour in just 15 minutes after revealing June dates in the UK, Germany and France.

Now he’s confirmed an appearance in Hyde Park on Friday, June 30, with a full supporting lineup to be revealed in due course.

Collins says: “The reaction from the British public has been overwhelming. I can’t wait to play Hyde Park and see everyone there.”

He said earlier this year: “I thought I would retire quietly. But I have rediscovered my passion for music and performing. It’s time to do it all again and I’m excited. It just feels right.”

Festival tickets go on general sale on November 11 (Friday) with fan club and Barclaycard presales commencing at 9am today (November 8).

Phil Collins European tour 2017

Jun 04: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Jun 05: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Jun 07: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Jun 08: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Jun 09: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Jun 11: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Jun 12: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Jun 18: Paris Accor Hotels Arena, France

Jun 19: Paris Accor Hotels Arena, France

Jun 30: London Hyde Park British Summer Time festival, UK

