Alter Bridge release video for electrifying new single Silver Tongue

Alter Bridge have launched a video for Silver Tongue, the second single to be taken from their upcoming seventh album Pawns & Kings. The single follows the release of the title track last month.
The animated video for Silver Tongue was put together by Ollie Jones from Better Feeling Films, whose previous work includes promos for Myles Kennedy's Get Along, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets' SHYGA trilogy, and The Prodigy's Nasty.
Pawns & Kings was produced by longtime collaborator Michael 'Elvis' Baskette and will be released on October 14 through Napalm Records. It's described by the band as their "most aggressive collection of songs to date", and Silver Tongue certainly lives up to that billing.
In April Alter Bridge announced a European tour, with support from Halestorm and Mammoth WVH. The full itinerary is below, and tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab).
Alter Bridge: Pawns & Kings tracklist
01. This Is War
02. Dead Among The Living
03. Silver Tongue
04. Sin After Sin
05. Stay
06. Holiday
07. Fable Of The Silent Son
08. Season of Promise
09. Last Man Standing
10. Pawns & Kings
Alter Bridge European Tour 2022
Nov 01: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany
Nov 02: Copenhagen Falconer, Denmark
Nov 04: Gothenburg Partille Arena, Sweden
Nov 05: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway
Nov 07: Katowice MCK, Poland
Nov 09: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg
Nov 11: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany
Nov 12: Prague O2 Universum, Czech Republic
Nov 14: Budapest Arena, Hungary
Nov 16: Paris Palais des Sports, France
Nov 18: Madrid Vistalegre, Spain
Nov 20: Barcelona Razzmataz 1, Spain
Nov 22: Munich Zenith, Germany
Nov 23: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland
Nov 24: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy
Nov 26: Zagreb Dom Sportova, Croatia
Nov 28: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria
Nov 30: Cologne Palladium, Germany
Dec 01: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
Dec 05: Nottingha Motorpoint Arena, UK
Dec 06: Glasgow SSE Hydro Arena, UK
Dec 08: Dublin 3 Arena, Ireland
Dec 09: Manchester AO Arena, UK
Dec 11: Birmingham Resorts World Arena, UK
Dec 12: London O2 Arena, UK