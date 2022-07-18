Alter Bridge announce new album Pawns & Kings with epic title track

Alter Bridge have made the title track from their forthcoming album Pawns & Kings available on all streaming platforms.

Their seventh full-length album – produced by longtime collaborator Michael 'Elvis' Baskette – will be released on October 14 through Napalm Records, and is described by the band as their "most aggressive collection of songs to date".

The title-track certainly ramps things up in the heavy stakes, Mark Tremonti's guitars sounding almost percussive with his pounding riffs. Chuck Myles Kennedy's soaring vocal over the top and its fair to say, even if Pawns & Kings is the band's heaviest effort to date, it hasn't lost any of the magic touch that has propelled the band into arenas and sold-out shows around the world.

Watch the official lyric video below:

Along with the single's release, the band have also revealed the titles for the 10-track album

01. This Is War

02. Dead Among The Living

03. Silver Tongue

04. Sin After Sin

05. Stay

06. Holiday

07. Fable Of The Silent Son

08. Season of Promise

09. Last Man Standing

10. Pawns & Kings

The band will also visit the UK later in the year as part of their wider European tour. Support comes from Halestorm and Mammoth WVH. The full itinerary is as follows:

1/11: Hamburg, Germany – Sporthalle

2/11: Copenhagen, Denmark – Falconer

4/11: Gothenburg, Sweden – Partille Arena

5/11: Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene

7/11: Katowice, Poland – MCK

9/11: Luxembourg, Luxembourg – Rockhal

11/11: Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle

12/11: Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Universum

14/11: Budapest, Hungary – Arena

16/11: Paris, France – Palais des Sports

18/11: Madrid, Spain – Vistalegre

20/11: Barcelona, Spain – Razzmataz 1

22/11: Munich, Germany – Zenith

23/11: Zurich, Switzerland – Samsung Hall

25/11: Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum

26/11: Zagreb, Croatia – Dom Sportova

28/11: Vienna, Austria – Wiener Stadthalle

30/11: Cologne, Germany – Palladium

1/12: Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

05/12: Nottingham, England – Motorpoint Arena

06/12: Glasgow, Scotland – SSE Hydro Arena

08/12: Dublin, Ireland – 3 Arena

9/12: Manchester, England – AO Arena

11/12: Birmingham, England – Resorts World Arena

12/12: London, England – O2 Arena