Alter Bridge announce huge European / UK winter tour

Hard rock heavyweights Alter Bridge will be setting off on an extensive European winter tour this year with Halestorm and Mammoth WVH as special guests.
The Pawns & Kings tour will spread across 25 cities and 18 countries, and kick off on November 1 in Hamburg, Germany. It'll come to a close on December 12 in London, but not before making stops in Copenhagen, Gothenburg, Oslo, Katowice, Luxenberg, Berlin and other major cities.
Alter Bridge leader Myles Kennedy states, “Alter Bridge is returning to the EU/UK this winter with our friends from Halestorm and Mammoth. It's going to be a delicious sonic smorgasbord of Earth-shaking Rock & Roll that goes to 11. Don't miss it!”
While Halestorm's Lzzy Hale says, “To all our European Freaks, we’ve missed you, and are so happy to announce that we are finally crossing the ocean to come and see you all again!
"This time around we are sharing the stage with all our friends in the legendary Alter Bridge and the one, the only Mammoth WVH! You do not want to miss this show! I can’t wait to experience the passion of you, the Euro Rock fans!!! See you front and centre!”
The O2 ticket presale will start on April 27 at 11am CEST (10am BST), with a Live Nation presale starting April 28 at 11am CEST.
General sale for tour tickets will commence from 11am CEST on April 29 from box offices and Alter Bridge's website.
Alter Bridge 2022 tour dates:
Nov 01: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany
Nov 02: Copenhagen Falconer, Denmark
Nov 04: Gothenburg Partille Arena, Sweden
Nov 05: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway
Nov 07: Katowice MCK, Poland
Nov 09: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg
Nov 11: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany
Nov 12: Prague O2 Universum, Czech Republic
Nov 14: Budapest Arena, Hungary
Nov 16: Paris Palais Des Sports, France
Nov 18: Madrid Vistalegre, Spain
Nov 20: Barcelona Razzmataz1, Spain
Nov 22: Munich Zenith, Germany
Nov 23: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland
Nov 25: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy
Nov 26: Zagreb Dom Sportova, Croatia
Nov 28: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria
Nov 30: Cologne Palladium, Germany
Dec 01: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
Dec 05: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
Dec 06: Glasgow SSE Hydro Arena
Dec 08: Dublin 3 Arena
Dec 09: Manchester AO Arena
Dec 11: Birmingham Resorts World Arena
Dec 12: London O2 Arena