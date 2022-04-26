Alter Bridge announce huge European / UK winter tour

Hard rock heavyweights Alter Bridge will be setting off on an extensive European winter tour this year with Halestorm and Mammoth WVH as special guests.

The Pawns & Kings tour will spread across 25 cities and 18 countries, and kick off on November 1 in Hamburg, Germany. It'll come to a close on December 12 in London, but not before making stops in Copenhagen, Gothenburg, Oslo, Katowice, Luxenberg, Berlin and other major cities.

Alter Bridge leader Myles Kennedy states, “Alter Bridge is returning to the EU/UK this winter with our friends from Halestorm and Mammoth. It's going to be a delicious sonic smorgasbord of Earth-shaking Rock & Roll that goes to 11. Don't miss it!”

While Halestorm's Lzzy Hale says, “To all our European Freaks, we’ve missed you, and are so happy to announce that we are finally crossing the ocean to come and see you all again!

"This time around we are sharing the stage with all our friends in the legendary Alter Bridge and the one, the only Mammoth WVH! You do not want to miss this show! I can’t wait to experience the passion of you, the Euro Rock fans!!! See you front and centre!”

The O2 ticket presale will start on April 27 at 11am CEST (10am BST), with a Live Nation presale starting April 28 at 11am CEST.

General sale for tour tickets will commence from 11am CEST on April 29 from box offices and Alter Bridge's website.



Nov 01: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Nov 02: Copenhagen Falconer, Denmark

Nov 04: Gothenburg Partille Arena, Sweden

Nov 05: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Nov 07: Katowice MCK, Poland

Nov 09: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Nov 11: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Nov 12: Prague O2 Universum, Czech Republic

Nov 14: Budapest Arena, Hungary

Nov 16: Paris Palais Des Sports, France

Nov 18: Madrid Vistalegre, Spain

Nov 20: Barcelona Razzmataz1, Spain

Nov 22: Munich Zenith, Germany

Nov 23: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland

Nov 25: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Nov 26: Zagreb Dom Sportova, Croatia

Nov 28: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria

Nov 30: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Dec 01: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Dec 05: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Dec 06: Glasgow SSE Hydro Arena

Dec 08: Dublin 3 Arena

Dec 09: Manchester AO Arena

Dec 11: Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Dec 12: London O2 Arena