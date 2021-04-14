Myles Kennedy launches animated video starring a bear, beavers, deer, a ninja turtle and a wise owl

Myles Kennedy has released an animated video for Get Along, the third single to be plucked from his upcoming album The Ides Of March.

The album is the Alter Bridge and Slash vocalist's second solo album, following on from 2018's Year Of The Tiger.

A statement accompanying the news of Get Along's release reveals that the song tells the story of "how society is affecting the animal kingdom, depicting a group of animals that live in a forest banding together to fight an increase in pollution in their homes as well as corporate expansion through deforestation as Kennedy sings the poignant lyric, 'Why can’t we all just get along?'"

Kennedy had previously released two singles from The Ides Of March: In Stride in February, and the title track in March.

The Ides Of March is available for pre-order now.

Speaking with Download TV last summer, Kennedy gave fans an insight into what they can expect from the record.

“It’s definitely a little more plugged in, as far as the overall approach," he said. "Year Of The Tiger leans heavily on the acoustic side of things and definitely has a blues vibe.

"This continues in the sense that this is my opportunity to venture more into the more bluesy realm – especially as a guitar player. With that said, it's a little louder – it's much more plugged in. It rocks a little harder and there's going to be a lot of guitar silliness on it. So I'm excited."

Myles Kennedy: The Ides Of March tracklist

1. Get Along

2. A Thousand Words

3. In Stride

4. The Ides Of March

5. Wake Me When It’s Over

6. Love Rain Down

7. Tell It Like It Is

8. Moonshot

9. Wanderlust Begins

10. Sifting Through The Fire

11. Worried Mind