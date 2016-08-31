Alter Bridge release Show Me A Leader video

Alter Bridge have released a video for their track Show Me A Leader.

It features on the band’s upcoming fifth album The Last Hero, and comes after they issued an audio clip of the single last month.

Earlier this month, frontman Myles Kennedy said the track was written to reflect people’s disillusionment of modern politics.

He said: “The lyric was written pretty quickly. I was lying in bed staying at guitarist Mark Tremonti’s house and heard the TV in the other room. There was a bunch of political business on TV and the line, ‘Well, they’re selling another messiah here tonight’ came into my head.

“It reflects the frustration that people are feeling with the current state of things, leadership, a certain disillusionment. It definitely takes the pulse of where a lot of us are standing right now.”

The Last Hero will be released on October 7 via Napalm Records and is currently available for pre-order.

It was announced last month that Alter Bridge will tour Europe with Volbeat and Gojira in November and December this year. They have a number of remaining US shows over the coming months.

Alter Bridge The Last Hero tracklist

Show Me A Leader The Writing On The Wall The Other Side My Champion Poison In Your Veins Cradle To The Grave Losing Patience This Side Of Fate You Will Be Remembered Crows On A Wire Twilight Island Of Fools The Last Hero

Sep 22: Destin Club LA, FL

Sep 24: Houston Open Air, TX

Sep 25: San Antonio Aztec Theater, TX

Sep 28: Minneapolis Skyway Theatre, MN

Sep 29: Lincoln Bourbon Theatre, NE

Oct 01: Janesville Sonic Boom, WI

Oct 02: Louisville Louder Than Life, KY

Oct 04: Charlotte Fillmore, NC

Oct 05: Nashville War Memorial Auditorium, TN

Oct 08: Tulsa State Fair, OK

Alter Bridge European tour 2016

With special guest TBC, Like A Storm

Nov 04: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain

Nov 05: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Nov 08: Paris Zenith, France

Nov 09: Brussels AB, Belgium

Nov 10: Amsterdam MHM, Netherlands

Nov 13: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Nov 14: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Nov 16: Katowice Spodek, Poland

Nov 20: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Nov 21: Copenhagen Vega Main Hall, Denmark with Volbeat, Gojira, Like A Storm

Nov 23: Manchester Arena, UK

Nov 24: London O2 Arena, UK

Nov 26: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Nov 27: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Nov 28: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Dec 01: Glasgow Hydro, UK

Dec 02: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

With Gojira, Like A Storm

Dec 04: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Dec 05: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Dec 06: Hamburg Mehri Theater, Germany

Dec 09: Bolognia Unipol Arena, Italy

Dec 10: Munich Zenith, Germany

Dec 11: Basel Jakobshalle, Switzerland