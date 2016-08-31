Guns N’ Roses, Chili Peppers, parodied in sticker collection

Artists including Guns N’ Roses and the Red Hot Chili Peppers have been parodied in a new collection of Garbage Pail Kids stickers.

They’ve been release by Topps – the company better known for their baseball trading cards – under the Apple Pie In Your Face banner.

The two Guns N’ Roses stickers are titled Overworked Axl and Gunnin’ For Rose, and show the vocalist on the throne he borrowed from Foo Fighters Dave Grohl after breaking his foot earlier this year, being pulled from one side by Slash and the other GNR members, and the other by members of AC/DC.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers collection are titled Fiery Flea and Affably Anthony, and show the band covering their privates with peppers – a send-up of their famous ‘socks’ poster.

Other artists to feature in the collection include Radiohead, The Cure, Arcade Fire, Morrissey, Bob Weir and Death Cab For Cutie.

Topps say they decided to release the collection to coincide with this year’s summer music festivals across North America.

All sets are available to purchase directly from the Topps website. While a selection can be seen below.

The Guns N' Roses stickers

The Red Hot Chili Peppers stickers