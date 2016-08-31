The Xcerts man covers Architects in memory of Tom Searle

The Xcerts’ Murray Macleod has covered Architects’ song Gone With The Wind in memory of the band’s late guitarist Tom Searle, who died of cancer aged 28 earlier this month.

The frontman has launched an acoustic version of the track to raise money for Martlets Hospice in Hove, where Tom was cared for in his final days. Fans can pay on an ‘as-much-as-you-want basis’ via Music Glue, where it can also be streamed.

Addressing his late friend, Macleod says: “Dear Tom, I know you’re probably deep in conversation with Bowie and Prince about writing and recording so I’m going to keep this short and sweet. I threatened for years I’d record one of your songs acoustically and I’ve finally done it.

“You are well aware Gone With The Wind is a personal favourite of mine and I sincerely hope I’ve done you and the boys justice. Our favourite pastime was talking for hours on end about songwriting and our connection was certainly built upon the fact you and I saw the romance in what we both did, regardless of the fact you wrote heavy epics and I write pop songs.

“I was always so intrigued and inquisitive about your writing as listening to your songs, to me, was like watching Inception. ‘Where on earth did you start with this?’ became my tagline every time I heard a new demo.

“Your skill and craftsmanship within songwriting was and will forever be an absolute wonder to me. I’m glad you could never fully explain where a song came from – deep down I never wanted to find out. Thank you for the inspiration and for being a beautiful friend.”

A JustGiving page has also been set up to raise money for the Martlets Hospice.

Though the future of Architects is unclear, Tom’s twin brother and bandmate Dan confirms the band will tour their latest album All Our Gods Have Abandoned Us.

Architects’ Tom Searle was a true innovator – and a fighter to the end