Black Star Riders announce UK and Ireland tour, 3rd album

Black Star Riders have announced a UK and Ireland tour for March 2017 with Backyard Babies, Gun and the Amorettes, to follow the release of third album Heavy Fire.

The follow-up to The Killer Instinct is currently being recorded with producer Nick Raskulinecz. Guitarist Scott Gorham says: “It‘s great to be back with Nick. After such a great job on The Killer Instinct it was a no-brainer to continue the relationship. This album is going to blow everyone away.”

Frontman Ricky Warwick says: “It seems like ages since we did the Def Leppard and Whitesnake tour, so we’re all really looking forward to be back out on the road.

“Our third album will be out just prior to the dates – it’s going to be great to play tracks from that along with favourites from the first two records also. Having my old friends from Backyard Babies, Gun and The Amorettes out with us too is just icing on the cake.”

The band have released an announcement video, available below. Tour tickets go on general sale at 10am on September 16.

Black Star Riders 2017 UK and Ireland tour

Mar 02: Cardiff Tramshed – with Gun and the Amorettes

Mar 03: Wrexham William Aston Hall – with Gun and the Amorettes

Mar 04: Dublin Academy – with Gun and the Amorettes

Mar 05: Belfast Limelight – with Gun and the Amorettes

Mar 06: Inverness Ironworks – with Gun and the Amorettes

Mar 08: Glasgow O2 ABC – co-headline with Gun plus Backyard Babies

Mar 09: Glasgow O2 ABC – co-headline with Gun plus Backyard Babies

Mar 10: Newcastle O2 Academy – with Backyard Babies and Gun

Mar 11: Leeds O2 Academy – with Backyard Babies and Gun

Mar 12: Manchester O2 Ritz – with Backyard Babies and Gun

Mar 14: Nottingham Rock City – with Backyard Babies and Gun

Mar 15: Norwich UEA – with Backyard Babies and Gun

Mar 16: Bristol O2 Academy – with Backyard Babies and Gun

Mar 17: London O2 Kentish Town Forum – with Backyard Babies and Gun

Mar 18: Birmingham O2 Institute – with Backyard Babies and Gun

Mar 19: Bournemouth O2 Academy

Black Star Riders: “Any band I’m in will goddamn always sound like Thin Lizzy...