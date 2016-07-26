Alter Bridge launch Show Me A Leader single

Alter Bridge have released Show Me A Leader, their first single from upcoming album The Last Hero.

It can be heard below and it’s on sale now via digital distributors.

The follow-up to 2014’s Fortress will be launched on October 7 via their new deal with Napalm Records.

Frontman Myles Kennedy says of the track: “Show Me A Leader is a reflection of how polarised and fractured things are in our society.

“This song doesn’t push an agenda – it simply expresses a very common sense of disillusionment people seem to be feeling at this point in time.”

The band recently announced a tour of Europe with Volbeat and Gojira, which begins on November 4 and includes seven UK dates.

Alter Bridge European tour 2016

With special guest TBC, Like A Storm

Nov 04: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain

Nov 05: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Nov 08: Paris Zenith, France

Nov 09: Brussels AB, Belgium

Nov 10: Amsterdam MHM, Netherlands

Nov 13: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Nov 14: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Nov 16: Katowice Spodek, Poland

Nov 20: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Nov 21: Copenhagen Vega Main Hall, Denmark

With Volbeat, Gojira, Like A Storm

Nov 23: Manchester Arena, UK

Nov 24: London O2 Arena, UK

Nov 26: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Nov 27: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Nov 28: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Dec 01: Glasgow Hydro, UK

Dec 02: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

With Gojira, Like A Storm

Dec 04: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Dec 05: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Dec 06: Hamburg Mehri Theater, Germany

Dec 09: Bolognia Unipol Arena, Italy

Dec 10: Munich Zenith, Germany

Dec 11: Basel Jakobshalle, Switzerland

