Alter Bridge launch Show Me A Leader single

Alter Bridge have released Show Me A Leader, their first single from upcoming album The Last Hero.
It can be heard below and it’s on sale now via digital distributors.
The follow-up to 2014’s Fortress will be launched on October 7 via their new deal with Napalm Records.
Frontman Myles Kennedy says of the track: “Show Me A Leader is a reflection of how polarised and fractured things are in our society.
“This song doesn’t push an agenda – it simply expresses a very common sense of disillusionment people seem to be feeling at this point in time.”
The band recently announced a tour of Europe with Volbeat and Gojira, which begins on November 4 and includes seven UK dates.
Alter Bridge European tour 2016
With special guest TBC, Like A Storm
Nov 04: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain
Nov 05: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain
Nov 08: Paris Zenith, France
Nov 09: Brussels AB, Belgium
Nov 10: Amsterdam MHM, Netherlands
Nov 13: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany
Nov 14: Vienna Gasometer, Austria
Nov 16: Katowice Spodek, Poland
Nov 20: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway
Nov 21: Copenhagen Vega Main Hall, Denmark
With Volbeat, Gojira, Like A Storm
Nov 23: Manchester Arena, UK
Nov 24: London O2 Arena, UK
Nov 26: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK
Nov 27: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK
Nov 28: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK
Dec 01: Glasgow Hydro, UK
Dec 02: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK
With Gojira, Like A Storm
Dec 04: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany
Dec 05: Cologne Palladium, Germany
Dec 06: Hamburg Mehri Theater, Germany
Dec 09: Bolognia Unipol Arena, Italy
Dec 10: Munich Zenith, Germany
Dec 11: Basel Jakobshalle, Switzerland