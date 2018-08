Alter Bridge confirm 5th album The Last Hero

Alter Bridge have confirmed their fifth album is entitled The Last Hero, and it’ll be released in October.

The launch of the follow-up to Fortress comes ahead of an extensive European tour and follows dates in North America.

It was produced by long-term collaborator Michael ‘Elvis’ Baskette, and it’s to be launched via Napalm Records, except in North America. Guitarist Mark Tremonti also tweeted an image of the album’s cover art. It can be viewed below.

The band held a listening party in Orlando, Florida, on July 6, featuring a live performance. Fan reports suggest they unveiled 14 new tracks including Cradle To The Grave, Crows On The Line and Island Of Fools. One piece is said to be seven minutes long.

Last year guitarist Mark Tremonti told TeamRock Radio: “The album could go in any direction. I’ve got a ton of ideas in all different styles. Last time it was just one heavy idea after another – hopefully this time we can branch out and bring something new to the table.”

