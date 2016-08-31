Pink Floyd exhibition to launch at Victoria & Albert Museum

A Pink Floyd exhibition is to launch at London’s Victoria And Albert Museum next spring.

The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains is the first major international retrospective of the British group. Described as an “immersive, multi-sensory and theatrical journey,” it’ll explore the music, visuals and staging used by the band throughout their career.

It features more than 350 items, including instruments, music technology, original designs, architectural drawings, handwritten lyrics and psychedelic prints and posters. Highlights include previously unreleased concert footage, set and construction pieces from their album covers, such as The Dark Side of the Moon, The Wall and The Division Bell, and a custom-designed laser light show.

V&A director Martin Roth says: “The V&A is perfectly placed to exhibit the work of a band that is as recognisable for its unique visual imagery as for its music. Pink Floyd is an impressive and enduring British design story of creative success.

“Alongside creating extraordinary music, they have for over five decades been pioneers in uniting sound and vision, from their earliest 1960s performances with experimental light shows, through their spectacular stadium rock shows, to their consistently iconic album covers.

“The exhibition will locate them within the history of performance, design and musical production by presenting and complementing the material from Pink Floyd’s own archive with the V&A’s unrivalled collections in architecture, design, graphics and literature.”

The exhibition opens on May 13 and runs until October 1. Tickets are available on the V&A website.

In 2013, the V&A held a David Bowie exhibition which featured a collection of handwritten lyrics, original costumes, fashion, photography, film, music videos, set designs, Bowie’s own instruments and album artwork from the Bowie archive. It was the fastest selling exhibition in the museum’s history.

The film David Bowie Is was shot on the closing night of the exhibition and received a UK-wide release last month.

