Alter Bridge to tour Europe with Volbeat and Gojira

Alter Bridge will tour Europe in November and December this year, including seven shows in the UK with Volbeat.
Like A Storm appear at all shows, with Gojira playing at later continental dates, and another support act to be confirmed for the first 10 gigs of the 24-date run.
Alter Bridge last month signed a record deal with Napalm Records for the release of their fifth album. Frontman Myles Kennedy said: “We are pleased to be joining forces with Napalm as we embark on the next phase of our journey. We are very excited to see what the future brings and look forward to reconnecting with our fans in 2016.”
Tickets go on sale via venues at 9am on July 7 (Thursday) with an O2 presale the previous day. General sales commence on July 8.
- The live albums that changed history: 1978-1985
- L.A. Woman And The Last Days Of Jim Morrison
- The Gospel According To Ozzy Osbourne
- Can you identify these 12 rock bands translated into emoji?
Alter Bridge European tour 2016
With special guest TBC, Like A Storm
Nov 04: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain
Nov 05: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain
Nov 08: Paris Zenith, France
Nov 09: Brussels AB, Belgium
Nov 10: Amsterdam MHM, Netherlands
Nov 13: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany
Nov 14: Vienna Gasometer, Austria
Nov 16: Katowice Spodek, Poland
Nov 20: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway
Nov 21: Copenhagen Vega Main Hall, Denmark
With Volbeat, Gojira, Like A Storm
Nov 23: Manchester Arena, UK
Nov 24: London O2 Arena, UK
Nov 26: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK
Nov 27: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK
Nov 28: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK
Dec 01: Glasgow Hydro, UK
Dec 02: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK
With Gojira, Like A Storm
Dec 04: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany
Dec 05: Cologne Palladium, Germany
Dec 06: Hamburg Mehri Theater, Germany
Dec 09: Bolognia Unipol Arena, Italy
Dec 10: Munich Zenith, Germany
Dec 11: Basel Jakobshalle, Switzerland