Alter Bridge to tour Europe with Volbeat and Gojira

Alter Bridge will tour Europe in November and December this year, including seven shows in the UK with Volbeat.

Like A Storm appear at all shows, with Gojira playing at later continental dates, and another support act to be confirmed for the first 10 gigs of the 24-date run.

Alter Bridge last month signed a record deal with Napalm Records for the release of their fifth album. Frontman Myles Kennedy said: “We are pleased to be joining forces with Napalm as we embark on the next phase of our journey. We are very excited to see what the future brings and look forward to reconnecting with our fans in 2016.”

Tickets go on sale via venues at 9am on July 7 (Thursday) with an O2 presale the previous day. General sales commence on July 8.

Alter Bridge European tour 2016

With special guest TBC, Like A Storm

Nov 04: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain

Nov 05: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Nov 08: Paris Zenith, France

Nov 09: Brussels AB, Belgium

Nov 10: Amsterdam MHM, Netherlands

Nov 13: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Nov 14: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Nov 16: Katowice Spodek, Poland

Nov 20: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Nov 21: Copenhagen Vega Main Hall, Denmark

With Volbeat, Gojira, Like A Storm

Nov 23: Manchester Arena, UK

Nov 24: London O2 Arena, UK

Nov 26: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Nov 27: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Nov 28: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Dec 01: Glasgow Hydro, UK

Dec 02: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

With Gojira, Like A Storm

Dec 04: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Dec 05: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Dec 06: Hamburg Mehri Theater, Germany

Dec 09: Bolognia Unipol Arena, Italy

Dec 10: Munich Zenith, Germany

Dec 11: Basel Jakobshalle, Switzerland

